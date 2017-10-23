They’re not going to take it at BDT Stage

“We’re not going to take it!”
The cast and creative team of Rock of Ages at BDT Stage sat down with Avery Anderson to talk about this hit 80s rock show. This rocking show features your favorite songs from the 80s while telling the story of a young singer who falls in love, stops an evil villain and saves a bar.
BDT Stage’s “Rock of Ages”: Ticket information
- Written by Christopher D’Arienzo
- Directed by Scott Beyette
- Through Nov 11
- 5501 Arapahoe Ave., Boulder
- Tickets $35-$55
- For tickets, call 303-449-6000 or go to bdtstage.com
Performance schedule:
- 7 p.m. Wednesdays, 7:45 p.m. Thursdays-Saturdays; 1:45 and 7:45 p.m. Sundays (dinner service 90 minutes before).
