Photos: The Nightly Met Christmas Special

The Nightly Met is a student-run show produced by Metropolitan State University in Denver. It is part of Met TV – the award-winning student-run TV station. The Nightly Met Christmas Special will be a special event hosted by The Nightly Met‘s Avery Anderson and Henry Award-winning actor Annie Dwyer, featuring Ryan Chrys and Rough Cuts. 6 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 19, at the D.L. Parsons Theatre in Northglenn. Tickets $8-$10. All proceeds benefit the Denver Actors Fund.
The 2017 performers include:
Ryan Chrys and the Rough Cuts
Lauren Michaels Band
Anna Maria High
Town Hall Arts Center
Patrick Sawyer
Melissa Swift-Sawyer
Abigail Kochevar
Denver Dolls
Jimmy Bruenger
Author: Avery Anderson
Avery Anderson is the general manager of Met TV. He hosts “The Nightly Met,” an entertainment show that highlights local art and culture. He loves the theater and all art and is an advocate for local theater companies through his many stories. He also enjoys gardening and being outside.
Connect with him through email at aande133@msudenver.edu.