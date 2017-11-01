Photos: The Nightly Met Christmas Special

By Avery Anderson on November 1, 2017

The Nightly Met is a student-run show produced by Metropolitan State University in Denver. It is part of Met TV – the award-winning student-run TV station. The Nightly Met Christmas Special will be a special event hosted by The Nightly Met‘s Avery Anderson and Henry Award-winning actor Annie Dwyer, featuring Ryan Chrys and Rough Cuts. 6 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 19, at the D.L. Parsons Theatre in Northglenn. Tickets $8-$10. All proceeds benefit the Denver Actors Fund.

The 2017 performers include:

Ryan Chrys and the Rough Cuts

Lauren Michaels Band

Anna Maria High

Town Hall Arts Center

Patrick Sawyer

Melissa Swift-Sawyer

Abigail Kochevar

Denver Dolls

Jimmy Bruenger

Christmas Special

