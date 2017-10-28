In our latest episode Bob Hoppe and Avery sing a fun song, Amanda Berg Wilson talks about Denver’s wildest party, Deb Flomberg discuss an upcoming Disaster! We even brought everyone together for a round of Jeopardy Karaoke.
The Nightly Met: Berg Wilson, Hoppe, Flomberg, Avourneen
In our latest episode Bob Hoppe and Avery sing a fun song, Amanda Berg Wilson talks about Denver's wildest party, Deb Flomberg discuss an upcoming Disaster!…
In our latest episode Bob Hoppe and Avery sing a fun song, Amanda Berg Wilson talks about Denver's wildest party, Deb Flomberg discuss an upcoming Disaster!…
Review: 'The Foreigner' laughs its way to a hit
In a time when anyone can use a good laugh, Colorado's vibrant theater community has produced a string of comedies that have done just that. The Arvada Center for the Art…
In a time when anyone can use a good laugh, Colorado's vibrant theater community has produced a string of comedies that have done just that. The Arvada Center for the Art…
They're not going to take it at BDT Stage
"We're not going to take it!"
The cast and creative team of Rock of Ages at BDT Stage sat down with Avery Anderson to talk about this hit 80s rock show. This rocking show…
"We're not going to take it!"
The cast and creative team of Rock of Ages at BDT Stage sat down with Avery Anderson to talk about this hit 80s rock show. This rocking show…
Avourneen - Irish Instrumental
Local Irish Folk Band, Avourneen, performs an amalgamation of Irish Instrumental music with just a hint of one of their original scores. Only on the Nightly Met.
Local Irish Folk Band, Avourneen, performs an amalgamation of Irish Instrumental music with just a hint of one of their original scores. Only on the Nightly Met.
Jeopardy Karaoke
It's time for another round of Jeopardy Karaoke. This time it's a battle royal to see who's got what it takes to be the best of four. Only on The Nightly Met.
It's time for another round of Jeopardy Karaoke. This time it's a battle royal to see who's got what it takes to be the best of four. Only on The Nightly Met.
Bob Hoppe - The Music Man
Bob Hoppe drops by to talk about his performance in The Candlelight Dinner Playhouse's production of "The Music Man" as, the title role character, Harold Hill. Bob gives us an inside look at…
Bob Hoppe drops by to talk about his performance in The Candlelight Dinner Playhouse's production of "The Music Man" as, the title role character, Harold Hill. Bob gives us an inside look at…
Avourneen - Rising of the Moon
Local Denver Irish Folk Band performs a traditional Irish song - Rising of the Moon.
Local Denver Irish Folk Band performs a traditional Irish song - Rising of the Moon.
Amanda Berg Wilson - Interview
Artistic Director at the award winning Catamounts Theatre Company, Amanda Berg Wilson, stops by to talk about the Boulder based Theatre company and the Wild Party - an immersive 360 mus…
Artistic Director at the award winning Catamounts Theatre Company, Amanda Berg Wilson, stops by to talk about the Boulder based Theatre company and the Wild Party - an immersive 360 mus…
Author: Avery Anderson
Avery Anderson is the general manager of Met TV. He hosts “The Nightly Met,” an entertainment show that highlights local art and culture. He loves the theater and all art and is an advocate for local theater companies through his many stories. He also enjoys gardening and being outside.
Connect with him through email at aande133@msudenver.edu.