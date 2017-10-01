Meet The Cast: Macy Friday

Meet Macy Friday of ’13 The Musical.’ She plays Charlotte in this story about finding ones teenage self.
Together, with a little help from some of the Denver theatre community’s biggest names, a group of thirteen young local performers, are mounting a must see production of “13: The Musical “ to benefit the Denver Actors Fund on October 8, 2017 at the Denver JCC’s Wolf Theatre. This smash Broadway, coming of age musical, is a grown-up story about growing up, featuring an all-teenage cast.
The members of this young cast have themselves grown up on professional stages throughout the Denver metro area. Front Range theatre-goers may have seen this group of talented young adults perform at the Denver Center for the Performing Arts, the Arvada Center, BDT Stage, Littleton Town Hall Arts Center, Lone Tree Arts Center, Midtown Arts Center, Candlelight Dinner Theatre, Parker PACE Center, The Aurora Fox, Vintage Theatre and more.
Because the local theatre community has had a major impact on all of these performers’ lives, they wanted to give back to that community in the best way they know how. They came up with the idea to “put on a show” and immediately got to work making arrangements and raising funds to support the production costs so that proceeds from all of the ticket sales will go directly to the Denver Actors Fund.
The Denver Actors Fund was created to help support members of the Colorado theatre community in times of medical need through financial support, meals and more. By supporting this organization, this group of young thespians are working to help keep local actors, and other members of the theatre community, healthy and working and therefore maintain the vibrant theatre community that we are all lucky to have in Colorado.
Cast:
Joshua Cellar (Brett)
Macy Friday (Charlotte)
Evan Gibley (Archie)
Lorenzo Giovanetti (Eddie)
Kaden Hinkle (Evan)
Darrow Klein (Patrice)
Gabe Legg (Simon)
Carter Novinger (Malcolm)
Rylee Vogel (Kendra)
Production Details:
Music & Lyrics: Jason Robert Brown
Book: Dan Elish & Robert Horn
Director: Robert Michael Sanders
Asst. Director: Paul Dwyer
Music Director: Jalyn Webb
Choreographers: Stephanie Hesse; Matthew Peters, Shannon Steele
Ticket Info:
Show Date & Times: October 8, 2017 – 2:00pm & 7:00pm
Venue: Denver JCC, Elaine Wolf Theatre – 350 S. Dahlia Street, Denver, CO 80246
Ticket prices and details: $20 general admission; $35 VIP seating buy tickets here
Facebook: 13:The Musical for the Denver Actors Fund
"We're not going to take it!"
The cast and creative team of Rock of Ages at BDT Stage sat down with Avery Anderson to talk about this hit 80s rock show. This rocking show…
Meet Darrow Klein of ’13 The Musical.’ She plays Patrice in this story about finding ones teenage self.
Together, with a little help from some of the Denver theatre community’s biggest…
Meet Kaden Hinkle of ’13 The Musical.’ He plays Evan in this story about finding ones teenage self.
Together, with a little help from some of the Denver theatre community’s biggest names,…
Meet Evan Gibley of ’13 The Musical.’ He plays Archie in this story about finding ones teenage self.
Together, with a little help from some of the Denver theatre community’s biggest names,…
Meet Joshua Cellar of ’13 The Musical.’ He plays Brett in this story about finding ones teenage self.
Together, with a little help from some of the Denver theatre community’s biggest…
Meet Macy Friday of ’13 The Musical.’ She plays Charlotte in this story about finding ones teenage self.
Together, with a little help from some of the Denver theatre community’s biggest…
Meet Conrad Eck of ’13 The Musical.’ He plays Richie in this story about finding ones teenage self.
Together, with a little help from some of the Denver theatre community’s biggest names,…
Meet Hannah Meg Weinraub of ’13 The Musical.’ She plays Molly in this story about finding ones teenage self.
Together, with a little help from some of the Denver theatre community’s…
Something wicked has come to the Denver Center Theatre Company.
A jaw dropping production of “Macbeth” gave the Scottish play a new feel by introducing the classic story to…
The Arvada Center kicked off their 42nd season with the classic love letter to Broadway itself, “A Chorus Line.”
This production is a tight and high quality…
Author: Avery Anderson
Avery Anderson is the general manager of Met TV. He hosts “The Nightly Met,” an entertainment show that highlights local art and culture. He loves the theater and all art and is an advocate for local theater companies through his many stories. He also enjoys gardening and being outside.
Connect with him through email at aande133@msudenver.edu.
Pingback: Meet The Cast: Evan Gibley - My Met Media