Meet The Cast: Macy Friday



Meet Macy Friday of ’13 The Musical.’ She plays Charlotte in this story about finding ones teenage self.

Together, with a little help from some of the Denver theatre community’s biggest names, a group of thirteen young local performers, are mounting a must see production of “13: The Musical “ to benefit the Denver Actors Fund on October 8, 2017 at the Denver JCC’s Wolf Theatre. This smash Broadway, coming of age musical, is a grown-up story about growing up, featuring an all-teenage cast.

The members of this young cast have themselves grown up on professional stages throughout the Denver metro area. Front Range theatre-goers may have seen this group of talented young adults perform at the Denver Center for the Performing Arts, the Arvada Center, BDT Stage, Littleton Town Hall Arts Center, Lone Tree Arts Center, Midtown Arts Center, Candlelight Dinner Theatre, Parker PACE Center, The Aurora Fox, Vintage Theatre and more.

Because the local theatre community has had a major impact on all of these performers’ lives, they wanted to give back to that community in the best way they know how. They came up with the idea to “put on a show” and immediately got to work making arrangements and raising funds to support the production costs so that proceeds from all of the ticket sales will go directly to the Denver Actors Fund.

The Denver Actors Fund was created to help support members of the Colorado theatre community in times of medical need through financial support, meals and more. By supporting this organization, this group of young thespians are working to help keep local actors, and other members of the theatre community, healthy and working and therefore maintain the vibrant theatre community that we are all lucky to have in Colorado.

Cast:

Joshua Cellar (Brett)

Conrad Eck (Richie)

Macy Friday (Charlotte)

Evan Gibley (Archie)

Lorenzo Giovanetti (Eddie)

Kaden Hinkle (Evan)

Hannah Katz (Lucy)

Darrow Klein (Patrice)

Michelle Lee (Cassie)

Gabe Legg (Simon)

Carter Novinger (Malcolm)

Rylee Vogel (Kendra)

Hannah Meg Weinraub (Molly)

Production Details:

Music & Lyrics: Jason Robert Brown

Book: Dan Elish & Robert Horn

Director: Robert Michael Sanders

Asst. Director: Paul Dwyer

Music Director: Jalyn Webb

Choreographers: Stephanie Hesse; Matthew Peters, Shannon Steele

Ticket Info:

Show Date & Times: October 8, 2017 – 2:00pm & 7:00pm

Venue: Denver JCC, Elaine Wolf Theatre – 350 S. Dahlia Street, Denver, CO 80246

Ticket prices and details: $20 general admission; $35 VIP seating buy tickets here

Facebook: 13:The Musical for the Denver Actors Fund

