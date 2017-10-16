Bob Hoppe – The Music Man

Bob Hoppe drops by to talk about his performance in The Candlelight Dinner Playhouse’s production of “The Music Man” as, the title role character, Harold Hill. Bob gives us an inside look at the story and at his new Disney inspired tattoo.
