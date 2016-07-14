Solidarity in the wake of tragedy: Auraria memorializes Orlando

Solidarity is valuable, just as intersectionality is. Like water, it can be solid and fluid. In the aftershock we rise like the tides. One month after the tragic shooting at the Orlando nightclub Pulse that left 49 dead and 53 injured, Auraria campus showed support for its LGBT and Latinx students. On July 11 at the Tivoli commons there was a powerful example of this mixture of fluidity and inseparability in memorializing the events of June 12.

“I’m very pleased that our colleagues responded to the call to organize an event for the one month anniversary of the Orlando shootings. I think our gathering today is timely in terms of honoring and celebrating those victims, but also reinforcing our commitment to diversity and inclusion and saying we are a tri-institution that is really dedicated to solidarity,” said Brenda J. Allen, vice chancellor of the Office of Diversity and Inclusion at UCD and Anschutz.

Dora Frias Director of Latin@ has worked at CU Denver for almost a year was concise in her dedication to this cause.“This is a start,” Frias said. “Being queer, being Latino, for queer people of color in general it’s a very different experience. Some portions of the media covered this as a strictly GLBT issue, a big part of the media did that. I think some media sectors addressed the intersections in some really good complex ways.”

The event hosted both staff and students, along with a live band and various cultural accoutrements. What was most prevalent was a need to acknowledge how intersectional both the massacre and this memorial was. “Many of those victims were queer and latinx, too much of the media seemed to foreground the queer identity without also acknowledging intersectionality, intersecting people of color,” Allen said.

“Another piece of this is acknowledging and recognizing that even as queer/latinx persons were targeted, that the consequence, the aftermath, people then tried to target Muslims. That gross generalization is dangerous and if we’re not thoughtful in our coverage of these events or even how we think about them we might be likely to replicate the hate and the divisiveness. That’s part of what we’re seeking here is solidarity,” said Allen.

The security of lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and latinx people was shaken by the events in Orlando. As a result measures were taken at the event to quell the community’s fears.“There is officer presence and awareness,” said Michael J. Phibbs, chief of police at the Auraria Campus Police Department, in reference to the police presence at the event. He estimated that about 180 people attended the event.

Steve Willich, director of the LGBTQ Student Resource Center, said his organization keeps track of those attending their events. To give an idea of how large the LGBT community is on the Auraria campus, Willich said last year he had about 13,000 contacts.

“I have not heard of any overt hate crimes on campus in my 6 years in this position. There’s an additional factor of gun violence and now with all the police violence there is a distrust within LGBT community, within communities of color, with the police. We have campus police in the crowd to make sure the event runs well, but I don’t feel unsafe,” Willich said.

Speaker Andy Putman, a seasoned activist, gave a speech that encompassed the pervading feeling of vigilance. “Since the events of Orlando I have once again become more cautious of the spaces I’m in and everyone around me. But this is nothing new for folks within the LGBTQIA communities and latinx communities,” Putman said.

Putman also acknowledged that there is still work to be done to unify individual communities. “I think our communities are really good at pulling together, but not at pulling together with other communities. I think intersectionality really breaks those barriers for us,” said Putman.

The other student speakers were just as resolute and eloquent in their deliveries. As Frias read the names of the victims her voice grew more rigid and somber. “Thinking about the victims, how they were potentially outed, and the intricacies that exist in Latino community around this, it’s complicated. We’ve always got work to do. We’ve got work to do maintaining spaces for people of color. We have work to do to address all ism’s, not just race and sexual orientation,” said Frias

Our respective communities may look back on this memorial as a moment where we celebrated our diversity and cemented our dedication to remaining an inclusive community that values every identity. What is irrefutable is the ripple effect that this tragedy caused. The discussions and reevaluations of our communities are the first flowers after this flood.