San Francisco’s female fire chief, Joanne M. Hayes-White

SAN FRANCISCO – They say you can’t be it if you can’t see it, but Joanne Hayes-White never got that memo. Hired in 1990, as one of San Francisco’s first female firefighters, with only a handful of other women by her side, Hayes-White had to become her own hero. Twenty-six years and several promotions later, she’s put San Francisco on the map as the largest urban fire department in the world with a female chief. And while that distinction has made her a poster girl for breaking gender barriers, Hayes-White considers herself someone boys can look up to as well, especially her own.

“I was midway through my career when Mayor Gavin Newsom asked me to be chief,” Hayes-White said. “Timing is not always the best. My boys were ten, seven and four at the time. It was a huge responsibility but a huge opportunity, equally so for the boys.”

Now, in what she calls, “the sunset” of her career, Hayes-White said she may go back to school for her master’s degree, do some teaching and possibly write her memoir, the thought of which makes her face light right up.

“I’ve got the title,” Hayes-White said. “Do you want to hear it? It’s called, ‘Taking the Heat: My Journey Through the Fire.’”

Hayes-White’s journey has included several highs, such as delivering two babies in the field and being appointed to the Presidential Public Safety Officers’ Medal of Valor Review Board in 2012. It’s also included some significant lows, like a public divorce and the loss of two firefighters on her watch, a tragedy she still regards as her darkest day on the job. “Without a doubt, June 2, 2011, the day we lost two firefighters,” Hayes-White said. “We always want to honor the memory of Tony and Vince. It’s still tough to talk about.”

What wasn’t hard to talk about was her proudest moment, the day she was sworn in as Chief.

As the youngest of four, being able to prove to her parents, especially her Irish immigrant father, that her education and his sacrifice wasn’t for nothing, truly meant the world to her.

“They were never not supportive but highly skeptical,” Hayes-White said.

While many people have been skeptical of women in the fire department, Hayes-White said she was treated fairly overall despite being in the minority.

“Fortunately, I had a pretty good entry into the department,” Hayes-White said. “I was fairly well received. I gravitated toward people who were supportive.”

As for how she moved up so quickly, Hayes-White said it just sort of evolved as she took advantage of every promotional test available.

Now, Hayes-White said, the department has 250 women in uniform. Yet, a major accomplishment is the number of firefighters, both men and women, who speak several different languages to serve the diverse population of San Francisco.

“Seventy percent of our calls are medical,” Hayes-White said. “To have people that look like you and sound like you on the scene, it helps bring calm to chaos.”

Aside from raising her boys, now 22, 19 and 16, the legacy Hayes-White hopes to leave behind is to deliver more calm to the chaos of San Francisco’s 911 system. Hayes-White explained that 911 has long been a Band-Aid solution for citizens who really require specialized services rather than emergency room care.

Instead of perpetuating a cycle that wasn’t helpful for anyone, Hayes-White sought funding for a separate system that would triage services such as homeless outreach, medical evaluations and mental health care. Hayes-White said that since its implementation they’ve already seen a reduction in the use of the 911 system for non emergencies, which is a huge point of pride for Hayes-White, who said if she weren’t the chief she’d be a tour guide.

“I love this city,” Hayes-White said.