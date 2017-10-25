Letter from the Editor: Thrifting style

It’s no secret that on a Sunday evening you can find me tearing up my neighborhood Goodwill rack-by-rack. I have absolutely no shame in my thrift shop game.

The older I get, the more my fashion priorities change from wearing whatever is cute and cheap, to wearing quality items that show the world who I am. Instead of buying the same $15 T-shirt from H&M every time it rips, I’ve bought several Stella Mccartney T-shirts from the thrift store that will last years. I’ve opted to recycle and buy recycled and adapted a “less is more attitude” when it comes to my closet.

People are shocked when I tell them where I got my trendy shoes, my funky top and fun accessories, but the truth is, my closet is 72 percent thrifted – I did the math.

While the world of fashion may seem glamorous, the ugly side of mainstream fashion is much less fabulous. Shopping at the thrift stores is healthy for closets, wallets and the environment. Fast fashion retailers, like Forever 21 and H&M, rush to imitate designer pieces for lower costs and creates inhumane working environments.

According to the fashion documentary The True Cost, the fashion industry is the world’s second biggest polluter after the oil industry. More than 15 million tons of textile waste end up in landfills each year.

I have done my research and stopped shopping at retailers who abide by inhumane practices and contribute to the environmental crisis. I drive past the mall to the thrift store and local, small fashion entrepreneurs.

Much like myself, the future of Threads lies in the people, places that are consciously making a difference in the lives of others. Threads is not just a place for fashion and beauty, we’re diving deeper to help our readers become educated consumers and keep inspiring individuality, style, and self love.

Thrifting is the future for fashionable consumers who want to make a difference with the clothes they wear. In Vivienne Westwood’s words, “Buy less, choose better and make it last.

“ Threads editor, Bianey Bermudez, thrift shops at Goodwill in Stapleton, Denver, CO. Photo by Teresa Diaz Soriano

