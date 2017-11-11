Letter from the editor: Intersection

Intersection

Last year I was taken on as a writer at Metrosphere. I was granted a regular column where I got to deconstruct the medium of film and popular media through the eyes of an LGBT community member.

The name of my column “The Gay’s Gaze” is in reference to The Male Gaze theory by Laura Mulvey. Mulvey’s feminist perspective taught me that there is no cookie-cutter audience member. Reforming art means reaching out to the underrepresented factions who seldom see themselves represented in popular media. A year later I have the privilege of being editor of Intersection with the solemn goal of continuing this inclusive dialogue. The latter is exactly that.