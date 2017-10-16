Hello World.

Today I was told I had to choose

what to do for the rest of

my life.

I was told that this would determine

my place and my future

in a World where I felt so small.

I was told that these hours set me up

for a future of success

and stability.

I was told to always exceed expectations

and surpass everyone else around me,

by studying in order to hit monumental percentages,

I was told

to be a number.

Fast forward.

Now, press play.

Actually…press pause.

Hello world.

Today I realized I have a choice

to change my perspective on

my life.

I realized that I can determine

my place and my future

in a world where I know I am valued.

I realized that my uncertainty and curiosity

gave me freedom

and

fueled my success.

I realized that the only expectations

that matter, are the ones I set for myself,

and that I have the power to decide

and choose,

to not merely be a number.

You do too.

Even when the world tells you otherwise, know that

You are valued.

You have choices.

You are loved.