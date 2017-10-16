Hello World.
Today I was told I had to choose
what to do for the rest of
my life.
I was told that this would determine
my place and my future
in a World where I felt so small.
I was told that these hours set me up
for a future of success
and stability.
I was told to always exceed expectations
and surpass everyone else around me,
by studying in order to hit monumental percentages,
I was told
to be a number.
Fast forward.
Now, press play.
Actually…press pause.
Hello world.
Today I realized I have a choice
to change my perspective on
my life.
I realized that I can determine
my place and my future
in a world where I know I am valued.
I realized that my uncertainty and curiosity
gave me freedom
and
fueled my success.
I realized that the only expectations
that matter, are the ones I set for myself,
and that I have the power to decide
and choose,
to not merely be a number.
You do too.
Even when the world tells you otherwise, know that
You are valued.
You have choices.
You are loved.