How to Ruin Your Freshman Year of College

Most 16-year-olds live out their awkward stages surrounded by other 16-year-olds also living out their awkward stages. The acne, the bad fashion, the “I think I’m really cool” (even though I suck) attitude are pars for the course as juniors in high school. But, it doesn’t matter, because everyone has zits and ugly clothes and regrettably too much confidence. It works out for them. It didn’t work out for me.

I spent what should have been my junior year of high school rushing through college to get my associate’s degree in a year. I was surrounded by 20-somethings who had long-since ironed out their teenage kinks. What’s worse, I thought I was one of them. My “too cool for school” mindset blinded me from seeing how stupid I actually looked and made it impossible for me to evaluate the long-term consequences of my decisions. To put it in 16-year-old slang: My freshman year of college was so cringe-worthy, I can’t even.

People warned me about the freshman 15, but I was tremendously controlling of my diet in high school. There was no way college could make me deviate from my oil-free, organic, vegetarian, 1,780 calories a day regimen. Then, the stack of six syllabi and daunting music appreciation test the next week made me change my mind. On the second day of classes, I ordered a Papa John’s cheese pizza, a cookie pizza and a tray of brownies, and proceeded to eat it all while watching America’s Next Top Model, a.k.a. not me in that moment.

Safe to say, that evening shook my confidence. I showed up to my third day of classes in the same grey sweatpants I wore every day for the rest of that semester (Granted, I bought a black pair two weeks later and began alternating. #Winning).

I felt bad about my degradation to most unstylish on campus, so I drowned my sorrows every night with sweets and Costco samples. By the end of my first semester, I’d gained 30 pounds. But I still religiously watched America’s Next Top Model, convinced it was my destiny.

At that point – that plump, sweatpants wearing point – my only saving grace was covering my sorry face with makeup. Then, about six weeks into the semester, I got a staph infection on my face, ironically from bacteria on gym equipment – hey, I may have been chubby, but I wasn’t happy about it. Until that healed, I couldn’t wear makeup or go to the gym. And, in that time frame, I had to give a class presentation in front of the perfect specimen of a student who I called “Roman God.”

I don’t know how I secured a 4.0 that semester considering my weight gain, wardrobe and weird-looking face. I also don’t know why I thought dying my hair black and getting bangs before semester two would solve my problems. Actually, I thought it would make me more high fashion, no thanks to America’s Next Top Model. Still, bad idea. Even worse idea: using $2 boxed dye from Walmart.

After a week of classes with black hair, I went to a stylist and plead for my natural blonde back. The best she could do were blonde highlights and a promise that I would be back to normal in six months. Well, that didn’t sit well with me and my sweatpants, so I bought five boxes of platinum hair dye at Walmart and spent the next week lifting the black from my locks. It ruined my hair and turned it to the unnatural color of poop. So, I cut my hair short and started a YouTube channel to share beauty and diet advice. My third video was called “How I Lightened My Hair with Cinnamon.” Such a freaking liar.

By the end of freshman year, my grey sweatpants had multiple holes, I was 30 pounds heavier, my staph infection convinced me I could go without makeup for good, I had poop-colored hair that was too damaged to style and I was making a fool of myself with “new videos every Thursday and Sunday. Don’t forget to subscribe!”

As a senior in college now, I thankfully transferred schools, deleted my YouTube channel, and my hair is again its natural color. I’ve eradicated every picture of freshman Kayla from the Internet (besides those on my grandma’s Facebook, and dear lord I hope her page is private). My freshman year of college is the textbook definition of how to be a total loser and never get cast as a contender for America’s Next Top Model. To this day, I still wonder if my 22 YouTube subscribers even liked me. If they did, they should probably wash the cinnamon out of their hair.