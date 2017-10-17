Behind the Strings

There is something exceptional about a married couple that works, performs and teaches alongside one another. Violinist Emily Ondracek-Peterson and violist Erik Christian Peterson met when they were 14 years old while performing in the Chicago Symphony Youth Orchestra. Their journey with music and art as a couple spans two decades and extends beyond the continents. They’ve performed side by side from the cornfields in Galena, Illinois to preeminent performance spaces like the Concertgebouw in Amsterdam. Eventually the Midwestern suburbanites found love within each other. Their bond, fueled by a mutual passion for travel, culture and playing chamber music by the great composers.

After years sharing the experience of living the lifestyle of high-level musicians, including a minimum of six hours a day of instrument practice and constant rehearsals, they both understand the value of spending time around other musicians and submerging themselves in a community of like-minded artists. “Part of the commitment to being a really successful and active musician is putting in the time; I think about music constantly. It’s never away from me,” Erik said.

By the turn of the 21st Century, they were enrolled at The Juilliard School in New York City, where Emily went on to receive her Bachelor’s and Master’s degrees and Erik his Bachelor’s. Emily earned her doctorate from Teachers College, Columbia University. Erik earned his Master’s and doctoral degrees from the Cleveland Institute of Music and Case Western Reserve University.

Armed with reputable training, educations, successful music careers and a shared passion for arts advocacy, the couple are giving back to aspiring musicians around the country, including the student body of MSU Denver. Emily is currently the Assistant Professor of Violin, Director of Strings Studies and Erik is an affiliate faculty member in Musicology at MSU Denver.

“Both our careers to this point unfolded organically; we weren’t necessarily making conscious choices to end up in this place,” Erik said.

Erik and Emily grew up in a different environment than most of their students at MSU Denver. They endured a rigorous performance schedule and music studies. Although they were already teaching on a regular basis, they didn’t have regular jobs outside of school as so many of their current students do.

“I’ve really come to admire and respect what our students have to do. I have some students that work nights and then they come to school and it’s just amazing how they’re able to pull themselves through. I know a lot of them also have come here to MSU without having had private instruction before,” Emily said.

In an effort to maximize the learning environment for students and change the culture of thinking around what is involved in practicing their instruments every day, Emily interacts with her students several times a week. She has one-on-one interactions during lessons and has also formatted the performance class to mimic a traditional European master class where the student performs and then receives comments and feedback from all of their peers. “I think it’s very important that all of the students learn how to listen to what they’ve heard and be able to positively compliment things and then also offer positive feedback and perhaps constructive criticism,” Emily said.

In addition to teaching and conducting the student chamber orchestra on campus, they regularly commute from Denver to New York where they both perform as founding members of the Voxare String Quartet. They originally formed Voxare in 2008 with a couple from St. Petersburg, Russia, whom they met and felt a strong connection with at Juilliard. Emily and Erik’s first big concert with Voxare was just after the couple were married.

Voxare has performed in Avery Fisher Hall, now David Geffen Hall, with the New York Philharmonic. Emily is also on faculty at Teachers College and she performs regularly at various events in NYC. Erik lectures at New York University and other esteemed institutions. He is also a noted photographer, audio engineer and is in the process of building a record label.

In 2016, they were hired as co-artistic directors of the Crested Butte Music Festival in Colorado. They applied as a couple alongside approximately 200 other people, which is a unique situation. It’s not a post that is traditionally occupied by two people. In addition to handling the artistic vision of the festival, they are involved with the administration, marketing, fundraising and social media. During the interview process, they had to defend how they would work with the board and communicate with others as a couple. “One thing that we’ve found is even if we disagree, we end up coming up with something else that’s even better than what we both thought of originally,” Emily said. The CBMF is another way for the couple to build connections with Coloradans, music and nature. One of the many projects they are overseeing as co-artistic directors is an adult chamber music intensive program, as well as an orchestral fellowship program.

Whether performing in New York, rehearsing with students or curating a new artistic vision, the couple maintains an appearance of empathy and interconnection that is missing in many parts of the world. In a time when the need for art and creativity are vital to the stability of freedom and self-expression, they appear to have a sincere and genuine regard for those around them and possess the ability to touch many people. The connections they have fostered with one another permeate in all of their artistic endeavors.