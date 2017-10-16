Be inspired, Be connected; BeAfrica

From the consumer’s side of the computer, BeAfrica is the online destination for African-inspired accessories such as scarves, head wraps and intricate patterned clothing. On the other end is creator and owner Tiffany Boyd, making every product by hand with love and pride.

“I should let you know this order is from Paris,” she said as she stands at her cloth cutting table in her basement, better known as BeAfrica headquarters.

Boyd’s space is sacred ground, a place she has come to call her sanctuary. By day, she works as a director of program management for a software company. During the evenings and weekends, Boyd juggles being a mother to five-year-old Christopher and working on her brand.

BeAfrica is only a year old, yet Boyd has already expanded her product line from just accessories for women, called BeQueen, to accessories for men, BeKing, and the newest addition, home goods, BeHome.

“It’s a steady growth [for the brand], because I choose to do that,” Boyd said.

Boyd saunters between stations, hardly taking her eyes away from the task at hand. Her space is neat and organized, everything in its place, which is a must for her creativity to flow best. She fills orders with ease, it’s become second nature. She started sewing infinity scarves out of her favorite fabric as a hobby and an escape from her corporate job. Eventually her hobby turned into an Etsy business where she continues to sell her merchandise.

Her mother and grandmother were seamstresses. As a single child, Boyd grew up admiring the talents of all the women in her family.

“I can remember just looking at her bed and seeing how she patchworked a quilt,” she reminisces of her grandmother’s work.

Boyd has always been in touch with her heritage, but it wasn’t until she and her husband, David, started researching their ancestry that she gained a newfound appreciation for Africa. Together they traced Boyd’s lineage across many regions. In 2015, Boyd combined her interest in African fabrics and passion for sewing to create her brand. Her logo, which features a curvy woman with Africa as her crown, serves as a reminder of her newfound knowledge of her heritage.

“Its powerful to know who you are really,” Boyd said. “Part of being who you are is acknowledging the color of your skin and where you come from.”

BeAfrica is built on the idea of celebrating culture. Boyd is using fashion as a way to showcase traditional African garb in a modern way. She works directly with African fabric makers, sourcing her material from Ghana, Nigeria and Kenya. What she hopes makes a statement for her brand is her use of fabrics that come from different parts of the African continent.

“It’s about the colors and what the patterns mean, so when you see flowers and things like that all of these fabrics have meaning in the African culture,” Boyd said.

She not only wants to incorporate that knowledge of culture into her business but also pass it down to her son.

“We don’t ever want Christopher to question who he is, as a person, as a member of our family and as a member of society.”

Teaching Christopher about his heritage and showing him how to incorporate that into a business has been a rewarding experience for Boyd. It is a constant motivator for her to do better and to show her son that, although education is important, anyone at any age can shift job aspirations and start something that is special and meaningful.

While Boyd’s road to fashion success continues, it isn’t always easy juggling the many aspects of her life. Taking on a business in her spare time means she uses all 24 hours in a day. Boyd’s dream is to own her own boutique shop. Boyd’s main goal for BeAfrica is to continue connecting with other local shops in Denver to grow her brand and to support her community.

Growing up in Denver, Boyd found that there was only one store in Park Hill that offered products directly from Africa. With the surging number of people moving to Denver, Boyd feels part of the African culture and community is being lost. She hopes to connect more with the African community in Denver and to continue donating to other organizations that celebrate humanity.

As BeAfrica continues to grow, Boyd says that she’s not trying to become a millionaire. She hopes her small business values show people that dreams are attainable at any age. BeAfrica is about a greater appreciation for her family’s heritage. It’s a passion realized to support a greater cause. Most importantly, Boyd wants BeAfrica to celebrate people for people without labels and for her products to be as unique as the people purchasing them.









Model: Senaiet Mesgun Designer: Tiffany Boyd

Tiffany Boyd's cllection of her clothing, pillows, scarves, and fabric. Photo by Jessica Holman.

Tiffany Boyd posed in front of her wall of fabric in her work space.

Model: Senaiet Mesgun Clothes: Tiffany Boyd

Pillow covers made by Tiffany Boyd. Photo by Jessica Holman.