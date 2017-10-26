Abstract Creations and Musical Inspiration

Ramon Trujillo is an art student at MSU Denver who draws his inspiration for painting from his deep seated love of music. Trujillo’s paintings are meant to be thoughtful and reflective, allowing people to interpret the image in front of them. He hopes to have his art seen across the globe one day. Metrosphere sat down with Trujillo to discuss the roles of art, music and MSU Denver have on his life.

What motivated you to study art?

RT: For a full year I went through civil and mechanical engineering, but I hated both of them. Me doodling my entire life and making art in some sort of way kind of just sparked the interest of ‘Maybe I can just do it as a career.’ I started taking some of the courses and I found those so much more rewarding than a math problem.

What is your biggest source of inspiration for your work?

RT: Music. I do a lot of live events, so I paint [at] a lot of concerts. I have such a homebody with all of that stuff that I want to stay in that area as much as possible. I want to make a living doing something other than just consuming music. I’d like to make a living selling my art at these events. That’s my biggest inspiration.

How do you come up with the art that you make?

RT: It’s technical more than conceptual for me. It’s not really an idea that I have and then put it down; it’s more like I put the idea down after I make something abstract, then I will put something subjective within the abstract to give it more of a thematic tone. For instance, some more recent works I have been doing are landscapes. I’ve been doing memorable landscapes in the Denver area, Red Rocks [Amphitheatre] being one of my favorites, especially because of music. I’ll do splatter art and all of this abstract stuff where you can’t even tell what the idea is, and then I will put Red Rocks in there somewhere, upside down or inside out. Electronic music is just [as] crazy and inside out and doesn’t really have much form to it, kind of like the artwork I make.

How do you hope people feel when they look at your art?

RT: I don’t want someone to see it and be like, “this is this and this is that, it’s so obvious.” I want people to start thinking and just wonder, “what’s going on here, why is this there?” I want people to be more introspective about it; not just to look at it and see objectively what it is, but maybe guess what I think that I might mean by it. My work is abstracted in a way to where it’s not so subjective or objective.

What is your dream job?

RT: Anything that doesn’t require me to work under anyone else. I want to be able to make art live at events, and be invited to events as much as possible. Going from state to state all summer long, or even in wintertime. Just putting my art around the United States or maybe even the world. It’s tough; it’s just like any competition or competitive art game out there, whether it be a comedian, an actor, a musician or an athlete. It’s tough to compete. Just be able to paint live as much as possible.

Go Box: Ramon Trujillo’s professional art Instagram page is @ramjillio. His professional Facebook page is Ramon Trujillo Art N’ Creations.