Trapped in the Screening Room Halloween Special

It’s time for the Spooky spectacular, Trapped in the Screening Room Halloween episode. It’s that’s wonderful time of the year. Pumpkin spice, Jack o lanterns, haunted houses, sweater weather, and horror movies.

On this episode, we start off by talking about the 1959 HOUSE ON HAUNTED HILL, and how it captures this time of year. The career of the master of gimmicks, William Castle, is also looked at, as is his connection to the Master of suspense himself, Alfred Hitchcock. As for newer movies, there is too many fun ones to start with, so this week we’re skipping a new release. Also discussed are haunted houses, bizarre jack o lantern designs, and tacky masks.

As for the second half, we look at 10 movies that are perfect for this time of the year. The big spotlight is on Lucio Fulci’s CITY OF THE LIVING DEAD (1981), and the Italian horror industry. There is further discussion on Fulci’s career, and the other two kings of the Italian style of horror, Dario Argento and Mario Bava. We also look at the timeless debated logic vs dream logic. Rounding out the topic we look at Argento’s SUSPIRIA and Bava’s BLACK SABBATH.

Wrapping up the top 10, we look at some newer horror with 2015’s WE ARE STILL HERE and TRICK R TREAT (2007). Jump over the pond, to the UK to discuss Hammer studios and their 1958 version of DRACULA that stars Christopher Lee and Peter Cushing. Our next stop takes us up to the stars with ALIEN (1979). We then return to a small town to look at the slasher classics HALLOWEEN 1 & 2 (1978 & 1981). All this and spookier stuff will be looked at.

