Welcome to episode 20 of The Shaky Experience “GALLERIES Interview”. Your host James Richard Lane speaks volume with Ethan McQueen of GALLERIES. Ethan has been playing in bands within the Denver music scene since he was 15 years old. Some of the bands he has performed in include Postal Holiday, Pony Boy, Live Nude Girls, and The Black Gloves. Ethan performed at The Underground Music Showcase this year with his band GALLERIES and played a tribute set in the band Space Suits For Indians to honor his late brother.

GALLERIES has been interviewed by music and entertainment blog, AXS. Ethan identified that some of the bands influences include Crosby Still & Nash, Nirvana, and Alice In Chains. The band most recently opened up for one of their current favorite active bands, Holy Wave. GALLERIES released a 6 song self titled EP in October 2017. The band plans on going on tour next month and hope to perform in most major cities in the West Coast. Be sure to check out GALLERIES on Facebook to learn more about the band and to see where they are playing next.

Episode 20 (10/20/17) GALLERIES Interview

1. Julian Casablancas And The Voidz – Where No Eagles Fly

2. Stone Temple Pilots – Sex Type Thing

3. Robert Johnson – With Love And Vain

4. The Kinks – Where Have All The Good Times Gone?

5. The Kills – Tape Song

6. GALLERIES – World Of Distortion

