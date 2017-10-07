Welcome to episode 18 of The Shaky Experience – 7th Circle Interview. Your host James Richard Lane speaks volume with Seventh Circle Music Collective founder and owner Aaron Saye. The topics discuss what it’s like running a DIY space. How Aaron got involved with the DIY community. The logistics of starting one of Denver’s most beloved venues and much more.

Aaron has been a tour manager for bands touring across the country. He’s managed bands that opened up for larger acts such as Less Than Jake and Pepper. After an extensive tour Aaron was presented the opportunity to take over former music venue Blast-O-Mat. Once he took over the space Aaron and 35 volunteers cleaned up the space to their liking and named it Seventh Circle Music Collective.

The independent space has been open for 5 years. The anniversary of their opening was September 22nd. Aaron and volunteers hope to continue to grow with the venue and community for many years to come.

Tune into The Shaky Experience every Friday 10 am – 11 am MST.

Episode 18 (10/06/17) 7th Circle Interview

Honeyfur – Chest Vacuum

Hoops – Rules

Mission Accomplished – Demented

Flural – Noonie

Octaves – Jockey Full Of Bourbon

