Sports Nerd talks Broncos, Mario Bros and GOT

The Sports Nerd 1

(Recorded September 1, 2017)

Hey fellow Sports Nerds! Please tune in for my very first podcast as I cover interesting stories in both the sports and nerd worlds.



The Broncos QB Battle:

Listen in as I talk about the results of the QB battle between Trevor Siemian and Paxton Lynch, as well as the unexpected emergence of fan-favorite Kyle Sloter. With the NFL season approaching, I put in my two cents on the expectations of Siemian, the current disappointment and possible future of Lynch, and the likely result if the Broncos had to turn to Sloter to lead the squad.

The Rockies are slumping: I weigh in on the current struggles of the Rockies, and the fact that this slump, while expected, is unlike anything that we have seen before.

Mayweather vs. McGregor: I give my thoughts on the highly-touted “once in a lifetime” fight between Floyd Mayweather and Conor McGregor. This fight wasn’t what I was expecting, and I’ll tell you why.

A Spoiler-Free Game of Thrones Discussion: Join me and my special guest Brittanie Wood as we talk about one of the most popular series on television today. Though as the latest season just wrapped up and we are still deep into spoiler territory, we’ve made sure to make this a character-focused discussion and stayed as far away from season 7 as possible.

How to Properly Make a Super Mario Bros. Movie: With Nintendo and Universal Studios going into business and making a Mario-themed park in Japan, the likely next step would be to take another crack at the silver screen. However, with the poor reception of other movies based on video games, and the notorious reputation of the early 90’s Mario movie, the question is how could it possibly be good? Tune in and I’ll tell you how!