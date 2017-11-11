Sports Nerd Talks Eli Manning and Final Fantasy

The Sports Nerd 4

Please tune in to the Sports Nerd as we discuss the ups and downs of week 2 of the NFL, ask if Eli Manning is a Hall of Famer, and Final Fantasy after the merger of game developers Squaresoft and Enix.

Part 1 – Week 2 in the NFL

Tune in as we break down every game in the second week in the NFL, covering both highlights and lowlights, as well as early season predictions of each team – if it’s too early to press the panic button on certain teams or not. We take an extensive look at the Denver Broncos’ performance against the Dallas Cowboys and the reminiscent feeling the defense is giving fans.



Part 2 – Is Eli Manning a Hall of Famer?

We’ll break down if the younger Manning brother has done enough to make it to Canton when his career is over. Will living in the larger than life shadow of older brother Peyton be too much to overcome? Will some of the forgettable plays and seasons overshadow two Super Bowl rings? We’ll crunch the numbers and discuss some of the reactions I received when I presented this very question on social media.



Part 3 – Final Fantasy after the SquareEnix Merger

We’ll take an extensive look over a question posted on social media; which is better? Final Fantasy when they were exclusively developed by Squaresoft? Or the Final Fantasy titles that have been released since the merger of SquareEnix? After I share reactions from the social media post, we’ll take a look at every single title that was released after the merger and if their respective receptions were warranted. I will also give my two (or three) cents on why I think that every game since the merger is misguided in the way they are presenting the titles to fans.



Author: John McMinn John McMinn is a senior at MSU Denver majoring in Journalism. He currently hosts The Sports Nerd podcast with Met Radio. You can follow him on Twitter @TheSportsNerd27.