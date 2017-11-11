The Shaky Experience – The Three Leaches

Welcome to episode 23 of The Shaky Experience. Your host James Richard Lane speaks volume with local theater company, The Three Leaches. Melissa Leach and Amber Irish founded the company in 2010. The duo have since hosted over a dozen performances throughout the city of Denver and surrounding areas. The Three Leaches have been featured in media outlets including Westword, CU Independent, and Stapleton Scoop.

The company has a mission to keep their productions as genuine and affordable as possible.

“We are dedicated to creating provocative theatre. We wholeheartedly believe great theatre should focus first and foremost on the quality and depth of the story and acting, which is why a budget of $1000 is set for every show we produce. We forgo ornate sets, complicated costumes, and glamorous divas to give you the best experience we can.” – The Three Leaches.

The Three Leaches are presenting their new play Margaret and The Arc. The show will be at The Cube in Stapleton, November 9th – 11th. The plot is about a women dealing with a recent loss and how everyone heals differently. Be sure to check out Three Leaches website and social media pages for more upcoming productions within your area.

