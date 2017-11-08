This is what happens when nerds discuss Underoos, voting and not so current events

This week on NSSS, the foursome discuss everything from Stranger Things, Voting Day 2017, The Moth on PRX, Dénouement’s Underoos and the former New Republic journalist Stephen Glass, who faked his sources and fabricated a slue of articles. Christine gives us a sneak peek at her metal romance via at Rex Brown’s track Train Song and Eitttlane by Ulver. The crew also gives some special shout outs to their number one fan Dom, TOTLB, Susan in Washington state, DAZBOG, Carlos the parking dude and Jonathan Rose.

