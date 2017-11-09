Laura Sauvage Purity Ring will tickle you…

Welcome back everyone and thanks for joining us at Indie Radio Sessions at Met Radio.

We have lots of new artists to check out this week, so let’s get started!

Courtney Barnett & Kurt Vile: Their recent album together was a collaborative album and was recently released October 2017. The new album is called Lotta Sea Lice. Courtney is known for her witty lyrics and deadpan singing style. She was recently recognized by The New York Times and Rolling Stones as a standout performer. Kurt Vile, on the other hand, is a singer, songwriter, multi-instrumentalist as well as a producer. He is known for being the lead guitarist in the band War On Drugs.

Iron and Wine: Or Samuel Ervin Beam is an American singer-songwriter. He has six albums and majority of the time will tour alone, but occasionally tours with a full band. He is well known for doing a cover of the song Such Great Heights by the Postal Service. The Postal Service liked his cover so much that they featured it on two of their albums.

Laura Sauvage’s music is a dive into a zany 80’s nerd paradise: She has a new album out called The Beautiful and is currently on tour in Canada. Laura started in a folk-trio band with her two best friends called Les Hay Babies. Her solo career slowly started to emerge while on tour with the band. She was working on songs while traveling place to place and after their tour was finished she decided to pursue her solo career.

Purity Ring comes to Denver! Purity Ring will be at the Boulder Theater on November 27th at 8pm! Purity Ring is a Canadian electronic music duo. They formed in 2010. The duo was originally apart of another band called Born Gold, but while on tour they messed around with electronic production and beat making and the song Ungirthed was made and so with the creating of that song they decided to go their own ways and created Purity Ring.

Cigarettes After Sex… They are an American ambient pop band and are currently on a worldwide tour. No tour dates in Denver though, I’ll keep you posted!