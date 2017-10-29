90s Rock week featuring The Red Hot Chili Peppers, Nirvana, and Bob Marley

Hey, hey, hey! This is Jas welcoming you back to Indie Radio Sessions. This week we’re taking it back old school to some 90s rock, reggae, and alternative music. Featuring Red Hot Chili Peppers, Nirvana, Bob Marley. Hope you enjoy the show! And look for more at Met Radio.

Slightly Stoopid is an American band based in California. Their music is a mix of rock, reggae, blues, hip-hop, funk, punk, and a fusion of folk. They have released twelve albums. The band was originally signed with Bradley Nowell from the group Sublime while they were still in high school. The group is huge into touring playing venues like Lollapalooza and Coachella just to name a couple. And playing with bands like Dave Matthews, Sublime, and many others. Jimmy Eat World: Funny story about how they came up with the name for the band! The lead singer Tom Linton’s little brothers often fought, and “Jim” often won, so Ed the other little brother drew a crayon picture of Jimmy eating the world, and underneath it wrote “Jimmy Eat World.” Their ninth and latest album, integrity blues was released on October 21st, 2016 check it out!

Bob Marley: The most famous Jamaican singer and is/was an international icon. He is a songwriter and a musician as well. He blended reggae, ska, and rocksteady. He started in 1963 with the Wailers but the Wailers split up in 1974, and that’s when he pursued his solo career. That established his career and marketed him as one of the WORLD’S best selling artists. He was diagnosed with melanoma in 1977 and later died on May 11th, 1981.

Nirvana: Formed in 1987 they had only released three full albums in a seven-year career. They are considered one of the most influential and important alternative bands in history. They dissolved after the death of Kurt Cobain in 1994, but the music remains popular. The Offspring: Their original band name was Manic Subsidal. Along with Green Day and others, they are credited for reviving the interest in mainstream punk in the 90’s. They have sold over 40 million records worldwide and are still touring worldwide. The Red Hot Chili Peppers: The Peppers recently played the Pepsi Center on Monday, October 16th. It was a wild show, one of the best stage productions and light shows I have seen in my recent years of shows. I am currently working on a review for their show; you can check that out here on my page soon! The Peppers are one of the best selling bands of all time with over 80 million records sold worldwide. They have been nominated for 16 Grammys and have won 6 and are the most successful band in alternative rock radio history.

Matchbox Twenty: They have three platinum albums, and their latest album attained gold. A lot of their songs hit mainstream radio in the 90’s and early 2000’s. They went on hiatus when one of the band members left but later reunited with a new band member in 2004.

Pepper: Is originally from Hawaii but later moved to San Diego. After gathering a small local following on the Big Island, Volcom Entertainment signed them. They then released Give’n It, which was a mix of reggae, dancehall, hip-hop, and pop. In 2001 they made it onto the Warped Tour stage and kept gradually gaining success. The Beatles: Formed in 1960, and are regarded as the foremost and most influential act of the rock era. They experimented with many musical styles from pop ballads to Indian music, hard rock, psychedelia, and classical. They were huge in the counterculture of the 60’s with Beatlemania putting them on the rise. They have 80 million physical and digital albums sold.

Counting Crows: Have sold 20 million albums and in 2004 received an academy award nomination for “Accidentally In Love” which was featured in Shrek 2. Their influences come from Van Morrison, Bob Dylan, and many others. The band name interestingly enough came from a British Nursery rhyme “One For Sorrow.”