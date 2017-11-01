The Film Crew Podcast: Swiss Army Man



The Film Crew goes on a wild and abstract ride this week as they review Swiss Army Man. The movie follows deserted island inhabitant, Hank, played by Paul Dano. When Hank is about to kill himself, he notices the washed up body of a man he calls Manny, played by Daniel Radcliffe. Manny’s body has special abilities which include; high propulsion farts, flint-steel fingers, extreme water retention, and super karate chops. Hank uses Manny’s body to survive the wilderness of the North West coastline. Manny starts to come back to life and it’s up to Hank to teach Manny what life is and why they need to get home. If this movie doesn’t sound like an insane, heartwarming experience, you don’t know Paul Dano and Daniel Radcliffe. The movie is directed by Dan Kwan and Daniel Scheinert and also stars Mary Elizabeth Winstead. The film also features an amazing soundtrack created by Andy Hull. Join us this week for a whacky and endearing indie film that everyone should see, where the first fart makes you laugh and the last fart makes you cry. The speakers for this episode are Drew Knapp, Bear Omundson, Dylan Sprague, and Chism Mattson.

