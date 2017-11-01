The Film Crew Podcast: Stranger Things 2



The Film Crew finally gets what they’ve been waiting for, Stranger Things 2! Join us for the most anticipated show of 2017. The first hour is spoiler free and we talk about everything you want to hear, from Will’s crazy visions, to the spooky shadow monster, and even about Steve Harrington – babysitter extraordinaire. If you don’t already know, Stranger Things is a Netflix Original series that has redefined the TV show format. The show follows a group of kids in the early 1980s as they deal with a government science project gone wrong. Stranger Things 2 deals with Will’s contact in the Upside Down and what exactly is lurking in the other dimension. Stranger Things was created by The Duffer Brothers, Matt Duffer and Ross Duffer. The show stars a fantastic ensemble cast including Winona Ryder, David Harbour, Finn Wolfhard, Millie Bobby Brown, Joe Keery, and so many more worth mentioning. The speakers for this episode are Drew Knapp, Bear Omundson (Stranger Things Encyclopedia/ #1 Fan), Dylan Sprague, and Chism Mattson.

