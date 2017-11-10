The Film Crew Podcast: The Grand Budapest Hotel



The Film Crew takes a look at one of Wes Anderson’s most popular movies, The Grand Budapest Hotel. The film is about the manager of the hotel, Mr. Gustave, and his trustworthy companion, Zero, as they solve the mystery of a murder they were framed for. The film stars Tony Revolori, Ralph Fiennes, Saoirse Ronan, and the usual cameo filled cast of a Wes Anderson movie.

Throughout the review, The Film Crew branches out and talks about the entire repertoire of Wes Anderson films. What makes his movies so popular? Are there any flaws in this style of film? Why does every film star Bill Murray and Jeff Goldblum? Well, that’s exactly what we discuss. The speakers for this episode are Drew Knapp, Chism Mattson, Bear Omundson, and Dylan Sprague.

