The Film Crew Podcast: Blade Runner 2049



The Film Crew takes a shot at dissecting one of the biggest sci-fi innovators of the 1980’s. Blade Runner was originally released in 1982 and had multiple re-releases due to different cuts of the film. We offer an interesting perspective in this episode as each of us has seen a different cut of the movie. Blade Runner was based off the book Do Androids Dream of Electric Sheep and was directed by Ridley Scott. The movie stars Harrison Ford, Edward James Olmos and Sean Young.

Blade Runner 2049 is the sequel to Blade Runner. Follow Officer K through his journey, unraveling the mystery of a replicant cover up. The film is directed by Denis Villeneuve and stars Ryan Gosling, Sylvia Hoeks, Jared Leto. See how the sequel improves the ideas and story of the original, and why the original has an unforgivable scene that isn’t talked about as much as it should be. The speakers for this episode are Drew Knapp, Chism Mattson, and Dylan Sprague.

If you would like to watch the movie trailer of Blade Runner 2049, it can be found here.

