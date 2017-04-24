DFMD featuring Glasgow artist and producer Jace Syntax

Syntax developed his love of music during the 1980’s when he was introduced to electro music and the bboy culture of breakdancing. This intimacy with electronic dance music stayed with him well into his teenage years where he developed an additional respect for club culture. Growing up in different venues including, Subclub, The, Hacienda, The Warehouse and UFO, he became obsessed by acid house, hip house and Detroit techno. In April 2017, Jace Syntax aka Jason McCreadie of Glasgow Scotland’s was featured on Deep Freuenciez hosted by Dj Dénouement in studio 313 B.



He started Djing around 1990 with acid house veterans Pussypower, going on to run his own club Syntax a few years later booking guests such as JD Twitch, Pure Science, Blake Baxter and Aubrey. Originally co-ran with Glasgow artist Ryan Exidore (RIP) and currently with Black Jack, Syntax has become a haven for immaculate underground techno.

Syntax owns and operates his own graphic design company Vectraits Illustrations, Syntax is still producing music on Ozone Recordings, Mutate Records, Sula Muse Recordings and Soiree Records. He has remixed many prestigious artists, including Paul Mac, Colin Dale and Mark Ambrose.

He is co-conspirator at Xenology records alongside John Morrison and Stevie B Brown. Xenology Records represents music that ‘touches the other side’, with a strong focus on the futuristic techno & house sound of electronic music. All artwork is created by Vectraits, a Jace Syntax design company. Mastering by Round Room Mastering, aka Stevie B Brown.