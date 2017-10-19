Denver Native Deciprocal takes over Studio 313 B

Deep Frequenciez with Dénouement welcomed Deciprocal aka Derek Gallegos to Studio 313 B. Deciprocal aka Derek Gallegos is a Denver native and also the vice president of CrowdPleaser Denver and has been dj’ing for 16 years and promoting events for 12. Crowdpleaser started out throwing events in order to hear the techno they wanted to hear. Throughout the years they have teamed up with different crews, most notably Mother Earth Sound System, in which they assisted in the infamous Full Moon Gatherings, Dia de los Muertos, and Spring Equinox events, while also continuing to put on shows on a regular basis—in warehouses, jazz bars, junkyards, mountain meadows, and meat lockers. Although the crew more often focuses on the techno side of things, all DJs are versatile and play several styles of electronic music.
Upcoming events featuring Deciprocal:
Journey to The Land of The Lost
Omar S FXHE DETROIT
Paul Birken As “Land of The Lost” – Tone Wrecker
Freddy Fresh (Techno/Electro Set ) – Analog Records
Machine Girl – NYC
Deciprocal – “Crowd Pleaser”
Jak Turbo – Dance Sacred, Nexus A/v
AcidBat
+special guests
Hosted by
Q &
The Midwest Rave Oracle
Sponsored by Spectacles (detroit)
*Sleestak Surfing Superior artwork/concept by
Leigh Simmons
Tachyon Field
Rachel Palmer
Heckadecimal
dj klmnop
Inhabitants
Arc
Ian Sillstrop
This will be the first in a series of all-night techno events that will mark the launch of Tachyon Audio, a record label out of Denver, CO, USA, run by Colorado techno stalwarts Nick Payne – Music, Sam Cushing (Paradaux), Derek Gallegos (Deciprocal), and John Archuleta (Arc), that will be focusing on forward-thinking techno for sweaty, dark rooms, with large high-quality sound systems. The label will be putting out vinyl starting this fall with an inaugural EP from the duo, Inhabitants.
Costumes encouraged and extra credit for cosmological, astronomical, and other space related themes. Please, no use of phones, cameras, video, or recording devices without prior permission, especially on the dancefloor.
10:00 p.m. – 6:00 a.m.
$10 presale // $15 before 2:00 a.m. // $20 after 2:00 a.m.
Location TBA
Author: Dayna L. Himot
Dayna L. Himot aka Dénouement is a Met Radio’s resident house and techno DJ and an award winning staff writer at Metrosphere. A product of the late eighties and early nineties underground club scene, she considers herself a diehard New Englander. In reality she prides herself in the cultural climate of wherever she is. Her passion for social documentation via sound, prose, and experience was spurred at a young age. After raising her two sons, she decided to actualize her professional goals and is now a junior at MSU majoring social documentary journalism.