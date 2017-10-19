Denver Native Deciprocal takes over Studio 313 B

Deep Frequenciez with Dénouement welcomed Deciprocal aka Derek Gallegos to Studio 313 B. Deciprocal aka Derek Gallegos is a Denver native and also the vice president of CrowdPleaser Denver and has been dj’ing for 16 years and promoting events for 12. Crowdpleaser started out throwing events in order to hear the techno they wanted to hear. Throughout the years they have teamed up with different crews, most notably Mother Earth Sound System, in which they assisted in the infamous Full Moon Gatherings, Dia de los Muertos, and Spring Equinox events, while also continuing to put on shows on a regular basis—in warehouses, jazz bars, junkyards, mountain meadows, and meat lockers. Although the crew more often focuses on the techno side of things, all DJs are versatile and play several styles of electronic music.

Upcoming events featuring Deciprocal:

Journey to The Land of The Lost

Omar S FXHE DETROIT

Paul Birken As “Land of The Lost” – Tone Wrecker

Freddy Fresh (Techno/Electro Set ) – Analog Records

Machine Girl – NYC

Deciprocal – “Crowd Pleaser”

Jak Turbo – Dance Sacred, Nexus A/v

AcidBat

+special guests

Hosted by

Q &

The Midwest Rave Oracle

Sponsored by Spectacles (detroit)

*Sleestak Surfing Superior artwork/concept by

Leigh Simmons

Tachyon Field

Rachel Palmer

Heckadecimal

dj klmnop

Inhabitants

Arc

Ian Sillstrop

This will be the first in a series of all-night techno events that will mark the launch of Tachyon Audio, a record label out of Denver, CO, USA, run by Colorado techno stalwarts Nick Payne – Music, Sam Cushing (Paradaux), Derek Gallegos (Deciprocal), and John Archuleta (Arc), that will be focusing on forward-thinking techno for sweaty, dark rooms, with large high-quality sound systems. The label will be putting out vinyl starting this fall with an inaugural EP from the duo, Inhabitants.

__________________________________________________

Costumes encouraged and extra credit for cosmological, astronomical, and other space related themes. Please, no use of phones, cameras, video, or recording devices without prior permission, especially on the dancefloor.

10:00 p.m. – 6:00 a.m.

$10 presale // $15 before 2:00 a.m. // $20 after 2:00 a.m.

Location TBA

Deep Frequenciez Archives