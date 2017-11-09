Dirty warehouses + top ranked clubs + deep funky house = Sean Michaels

From top ranked clubs throughout the nation, to dirty warehouses, dj Sean Michaels continues dominate the dance floor for groovers everywhere.

Deep Frequenciez welcomes Michaels back to Studio 313 B.

Michaels began his dj career in Rochester NY during the early 1990’s. In 2007 Michaels relocated to Denver Colorado where he continues to produce original music as well as creating two successful record labels.

The many years Sean has spent behind the decks across the nation from NY, Chicago to Denver have allowed for an expanding pallet of musical influences. Never to be held to one sound or style, jazz, disco, funk, techno and Chicago House can all be heard weaved throughout his sets. After spending time experiencing the House Music scene of Chicago from 2003 to 2007.

In 2009 Sean joined forces with Denverite Brandon Bass to form Hub City Music. After a string of releases, Sean began his solo label, Drizzle Music, in 2011.

Drizzle Music was created as an outlet to showcase an array of talent from both the United States and abroad. With an emphasis on Deep & Funky House Music, the label has grown quickly in two and a half years, and has featured releases from artists such as Andrew Macari, The Sound Diggers, Matt Prehn, Rishi K. and Demarkus Lewis.

Currently Sean spends much of his time in the studio. 2013 saw the release of his solo EP for Oh So Coy Recordings, as well as remixes for Greenhouse Recordings, Dejavoo Records, Blue Orb, Underluxe Records and more!