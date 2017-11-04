Welcome to episode 22 of The Shaky Experience “Neon Indian Review”. Your host James Richard Lane speaks volume about his review of Neon Indian’s Dj set at Sports Castle, 10/26/2017. The Museum of Contemporary Art hosted this unforgettable night of fun. The evening was filled with exciting features such as open bar, a photo booth, hors d’oeuvres and human sized hamster balls. Neon Indian kicked off his set at midnight and kept the tunes flowing till two in the morning. The crowd was in a frenzy of fun to dance all night long to the electronic musicians playlist.

Neon Indian, originally from Denton, Texas started as a project by Alan Palomo in 2008. The bands debut album Psychic Chasms (2009) received lots of praise from big music sites including Pitchfork, Spin, and The Guardian. After a couple of years of touring the band went back into studio to record their second album, Era Extrana (2011). The album includes hits songs such as “Polish Girl” and “Hex Girlfriend”. Four years later, the band released their third and most recent album to date, Vega Intl. Night School (2015). The album also received high praise from big music sites with hits such as “Annie” and “Slumlord”. Neon Indian continues to exceed his sound by the craft of his electronic, indie, psych tunes.

1. Neon Indian – Should Have Taken Acid With You 2. Com Truise – Klymaxx 3. Chromeo – Fancy Footwork 4. The Holographic Sticker Club – Installer 5. Purity Ring – Loftcries 6. M83 – Teen Angst 7. Boards Of Canada – Pete Standing Alone

