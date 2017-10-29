Welcome to episode 21 of The Shaky Experience “Councilman Clark Interview”. Your host James Richard Lane speaks volume with Councilman Jolon Clark of Lucky District 7. Clark, originally born and raised in Denver spent 17 years of his life serving the community by working for The Green Way Foundation. After many years working for the organization, Jolon decided to run for city council to continue to better serve the community that he loves. Clark has been district 7’s councilman since July 2015 and plans to run again once his term ends.

Jolon is the fourth of five kids, growing up in the Washington Park neighborhood. He recalls his parents first house in the neighborhood costing $10,500 in 1969. Clark has worked in his community as PTA president of his kids school as well as being on the neighborhood board. Once previous councilman of lucky district 7 stepped away from office. Jolon was asked by his community to run against 8 other opponents for the position. With the support of his family, friends, and community. Jolon was elected Denver’s district sevens city councilman.

Throughout the interview, Clark identifies his journey to becoming councilman. He also discusses the challenges and benefits to being the voice of his community. The councilman touches base on the exciting upcoming plans his district will start to see. Clark tells the listeners what he considers being his most successful action since being office. He also gives insight on his favorite hangout spots in the city of Denver. Jolon loves his position as city councilman and plans to continue to service his community to the best of his capability.

