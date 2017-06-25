A Technicolor Fantasy for their 40th Anniversary

Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat runs through August 19.

As the dinner plates are cleared away and the lights come down the stage is set for one of the most engaging, exciting and energetic productions of Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat.

Closing their current season is the rock opera BDT Stage opened with 40 years ago.

Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat was the first collaboration between Andrew Lloyd Webber and Tim Rice. It follows the iconic bible story of Joseph as he is sold into slavery, works for the pharaoh and eventually saves his family from famine.

This production, directed and choreographed by Matthew D. Peters, is a pop infused rock show. They have lost the sand, lost the robes and gained a clean and tight concert experience.

“This is definitely a different take on it,” Peters said. “Joseph is usually done really traditional and for me it didn’t work. I wanted to do something different.”

And something different was certainly achieved. Peters assures the content is the same. None of the story has changed, none of the lyrics have changed and beside a couple tempo changes it is still the same music audiences have come to love.

Tracy Warren (The Narrator) feels this production is breathtaking.

“I think it’s a visual feast and I think Matty did such a great job with the dancing and it’s exciting from start to finish,” she said.

Taking on the title role is up-and-coming actor Jack Barton. Joseph marks his second time leading a production at BDT Stage. As with everything in the production Barton’s portrayal of the character was unique and that’s exactly how he wanted it.

“I knew I was going to be compared to Donny Osmond and every person that has done Joseph so I think just trying to ignore the pressure and try to do my own version is what I wanted,” he said.

From the minute you walk up to theatre one can spot the Michael Jackson themed show poster telling audiences from the start this show will pull influence from the king of pop.

“He was my inspiration growing up, so for me I get to live my dance dreams every night,” Peters said. “It’s a take off a dance concert, so I really researched Michael Jackson and Janet Jackson and a little bit of Beyonce but it’s just like a concert would be done.”

The production was recently nominated for four Henry Awards including Best Lighting of a Tier 2 Theatre, Best Musical Direction, Best Choreography and Outstanding Actress in a Musical for Tracy Warren’s Narrator.

Warren admits the role was challenging because Peters wanted to emphasize The Narrator only interacting and only being seen by Joseph throughout the show.

“The Narrator has a little bit of a maternal feel toward Joseph, from the very beginning when I introduce him it’s like ‘You guys are in for such a treat, you are going to meet this person you are going to hear this story,’” Warren said. “So I find a it full of joy in the storytelling. Knowing what’s happening and also knowing it’s unfolding for the audience for the first time.”

Peters and the rest of the team knew a reinvention of such an iconic show would be a risk but it was a risk that paid off.

“I think the beauty of theatre is it can be told in so many different ways and if you allow yourself to dive into the story those little things go away,” Peters said.

“I just think it’s a straight up infusion of joy and I think we all need to just be present to the fact that there are things to be joyful about,” Warren said.

BDT Stage’s Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat: Ticket information

Written by Andrew Lloyd Webber and Tim Rice

Directed by Matthew D. Peters

Through Aug. 19

5501 Arapahoe Ave., Boulder

Tickets $35-$55

For tickets, call 303-449-6000 or go to bdtstage. com

Performance schedule:

7 p.m. Wednesdays, 7:45 p.m. Thursdays-Saturdays; 1:45 and 7:45 p.m. Sundays (dinner service 90 minutes before).

They're not going to take it at BDT Stage





"We're not going to take it!"



The cast and creative team of Rock of Ages at BDT Stage sat down with Avery Anderson to talk about this hit 80s rock show. This rocking show "We're not going to take it!"The cast and creative team of Rock of Ages at BDT Stage sat down with Avery Anderson to talk about this hit 80s rock show. This rocking show … Meet The Cast: Darrow Klein





Meet Darrow Klein of ’13 The Musical.’ She plays Patrice in this story about finding ones teenage self.



Together, with a little help from some of the Denver theatre community’s biggest Meet Darrow Klein of ’13 The Musical.’ She plays Patrice in this story about finding ones teenage self.Together, with a little help from some of the Denver theatre community’s biggest … Meet The Cast: Kaden Hinkle





Meet Kaden Hinkle of ’13 The Musical.’ He plays Evan in this story about finding ones teenage self.



Together, with a little help from some of the Denver theatre community’s biggest names, Meet Kaden Hinkle of ’13 The Musical.’ He plays Evan in this story about finding ones teenage self.Together, with a little help from some of the Denver theatre community’s biggest names, … Meet The Cast: Evan Gibley





Meet Evan Gibley of ’13 The Musical.’ He plays Archie in this story about finding ones teenage self.



Together, with a little help from some of the Denver theatre community’s biggest names, Meet Evan Gibley of ’13 The Musical.’ He plays Archie in this story about finding ones teenage self.Together, with a little help from some of the Denver theatre community’s biggest names, … Meet The Cast: Joshua Cellar





Meet Joshua Cellar of ’13 The Musical.’ He plays Brett in this story about finding ones teenage self.



Together, with a little help from some of the Denver theatre community’s biggest Meet Joshua Cellar of ’13 The Musical.’ He plays Brett in this story about finding ones teenage self.Together, with a little help from some of the Denver theatre community’s biggest … Meet The Cast: Macy Friday



Meet Macy Friday of ’13 The Musical.’ She plays Charlotte in this story about finding ones teenage self.



Together, with a little help from some of the Denver theatre community’s biggest Meet Macy Friday of ’13 The Musical.’ She plays Charlotte in this story about finding ones teenage self.Together, with a little help from some of the Denver theatre community’s biggest … Meet The Cast: Conrad Eck





Meet Conrad Eck of ’13 The Musical.’ He plays Richie in this story about finding ones teenage self.



Together, with a little help from some of the Denver theatre community’s biggest names, Meet Conrad Eck of ’13 The Musical.’ He plays Richie in this story about finding ones teenage self.Together, with a little help from some of the Denver theatre community’s biggest names, … Meet The Cast: Hannah Meg Weinraub





Meet Hannah Meg Weinraub of ’13 The Musical.’ She plays Molly in this story about finding ones teenage self.



Together, with a little help from some of the Denver theatre community’s Meet Hannah Meg Weinraub of ’13 The Musical.’ She plays Molly in this story about finding ones teenage self.Together, with a little help from some of the Denver theatre community’s … Review: No double trouble with 'Macbeth'

Something wicked has come to the Denver Center Theatre Company.



A jaw dropping production of “Macbeth” gave the Scottish play a new feel by introducing the classic story to Something wicked has come to the Denver Center Theatre Company.A jaw dropping production of “Macbeth” gave the Scottish play a new feel by introducing the classic story to … Review: A Chorus Line stays traditional and it pays off





The Arvada Center kicked off their 42nd season with the classic love letter to Broadway itself, “A Chorus Line.”



This production is a tight and high quality The Arvada Center kicked off their 42nd season with the classic love letter to Broadway itself, “A Chorus Line.”This production is a tight and high quality …