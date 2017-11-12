Live: Colorado Governor Candidate Forum on Energy, Immigration & Elections

Met Media’s joint production between The Metropolitan, The Met Report and Met Radio live from the Gubernatorial Candidate Forum on Energy, Immigration & Elections.
Dayna L. Himot (Met Radio, Host) and Esteban Fernandez (The Metropolitan, Editor-in-chief) moderate a debate with Madison Lauterbach (The Metropolitan, News Editor ), Janis Carrasquel (Noticiero TVMet, Producer) Cassie Ballard (The Metropolitan, Web Editor). The staff of Met Media and eight of Colorado’s gubernatorial candidates have gathered inside the historic St. Cajetan’s event center on Auraria Campus to debate important issues leading up to the the 2018 Colorado gubernatorial election.
anyone take notes?
Was this livestream archived? I know a number of people who missed the livestream and would like to watch it. Can you please post online and let us know where it is posted? Thank you.
The Energy & Environment section of the Forum can be viewed here also on the 350CO Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/julia.will.5477/videos/10156907537908009/?hc_ref=ARSxqB684haapL9_iAgtIhkdnjnf1ClhsQtP_kcryR3qcg3KSJxulAsiNkAfzKrSvwA
The video contains the entirety of the debate. It is simply bookended by two panel discussions on the debate.
