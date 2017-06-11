You can’t stop the beat at Town Hall

When a show is as popular and produced as many times as Hairspray one has a different attitude when seeing it. You know the songs, you know the story and have it seen many times before, therefore you don’t get the same aw and wonder. Town Hall Arts Center latest production of Hairspray immediately wipes away all of those fears and brings you into this amazing world.

Hairspray premiered on Broadway in 2002 and won eight Tony Awards in it’s first run. Since then it has toured the country, become a movie and was NBC live musical last year.

The current production in Littleton is truly fantastic. It’s sets are spot on all of the actors are wonderful and the sound design is spot on.

Be sure to check out this fantastic show about acceptance and love before it ends June 18.

Hairspray is now playing at Town Hall Arts Center 2450 West Main Street Littleton, CO, 80120. Directed by Nick Sugar. Staring: Faith Ford, Beck Martin, Lisa Young, and Christopher Whyde. Through June 18. For tickets visit www.townhallartscenter.org

